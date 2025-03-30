iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,711,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.99 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
