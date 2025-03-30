iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,711,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.99 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

