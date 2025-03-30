Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

