Norges Bank Invests $296.70 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,219,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,697,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,210,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,033 shares of company stock worth $70,644,164 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.77.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $217.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average of $238.60. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

