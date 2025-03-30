Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,012,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,618,000. Norges Bank owned 2.12% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

