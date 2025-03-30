CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CAWW stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. CCA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.81.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

