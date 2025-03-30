Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Decreases By 28.4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 2,833,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,278.0 days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
