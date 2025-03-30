Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Decreases By 28.4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,800 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 2,833,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,278.0 days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

