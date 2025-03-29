WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,205,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.