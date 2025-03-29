Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,577,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 411,161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

