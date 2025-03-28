Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 346.5% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

