Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,794,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 78,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

