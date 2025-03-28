SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ SOUNW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.85. 748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,739. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

