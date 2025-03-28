Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,879 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Landstar System worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 28.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.93.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

