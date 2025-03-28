Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $52.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,099 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.22% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $52,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.