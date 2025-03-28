New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 53,908.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $213.18 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.58.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

