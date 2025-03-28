Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

