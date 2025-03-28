12,469 Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at $7,811,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at $4,751,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,884,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelyst Stock

NYSE:GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

