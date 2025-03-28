Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

