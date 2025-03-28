denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $272,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $102.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

