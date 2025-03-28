Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 908.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 42,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 546,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,289,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355,527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,174,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 184,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 148,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

