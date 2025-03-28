C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.30% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,501,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

