iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.33 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

