SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,531,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 993.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 322,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

