Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $17.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

