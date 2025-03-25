Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Makes New $273,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $192.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

