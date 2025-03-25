Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,114,000 after buying an additional 285,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Up 2.5 %

WELL opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

