Nano Dimension Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,397 call options.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 2,229,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,753. The stock has a market cap of $360.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3,479.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nano Dimension by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nano Dimension by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

