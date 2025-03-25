Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that offer products and services to protect computer systems, networks, and data from digital threats. These companies often develop innovative security solutions to combat cybercrime and are considered key players in the technology sector, especially as the digital landscape continues to expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.68. 9,027,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,875,971. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.18. 2,565,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 756.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.07. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,396. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23.

