Oil Stocks To Follow Today – March 24th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares representing ownership in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of petroleum products. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the global oil market, and their performance is often influenced by factors such as oil prices, geopolitical events, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $116.09. 5,799,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,929,274. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $503.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $18.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $846.56. 591,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,458. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $971.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.39.

