Xaar (LON:XAR) Issues Earnings Results

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.
Xaar Trading Up 8.3 %
LON:XAR traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 556,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.10. The company has a market cap of £51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. Xaar has a one year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72.
