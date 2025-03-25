Xaar (LON:XAR) Issues Earnings Results

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Xaar Trading Up 8.3 %

LON:XAR traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 556,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.10. The company has a market cap of £51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. Xaar has a one year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Xaar Company Profile

See Also

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

