Rajiv Jain Purchases 150,000 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$326,100.00 ($205,094.34).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain purchased 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).

On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain bought 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).

On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain acquired 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).

On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).

On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain bought 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).

GQG Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

About GQG Partners

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

See Also

