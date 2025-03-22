Truffle Hound Capital LLC Buys New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $141,372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,297 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,508,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 542,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 579,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 309,112 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Articles

