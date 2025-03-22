Truffle Hound Capital LLC Invests $1.36 Million in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 148.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 8.8% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONR stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. FONAR Co. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 7.68%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

