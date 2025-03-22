Truffle Hound Capital LLC Makes New $914,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Clarivate by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 96,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

