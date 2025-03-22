iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,405,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,599 shares.The stock last traded at $40.99 and had previously closed at $41.04.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

