Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 2,410 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

