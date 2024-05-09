Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 700,000 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of XPeng worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 554.5% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 277,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 806,293 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng by 1,765.6% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 324,297 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

XPeng Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 10,030,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,911. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

