ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 9556964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

