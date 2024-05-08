Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.36. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 865,157 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $26,503.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,027,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 818,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 632,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 9.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.