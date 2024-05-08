Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $726,000 Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 979,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,944,000.

Shares of AOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 109,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,620. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

