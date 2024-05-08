Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $659-671 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.74 million.

Shares of AZTA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 823,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,091. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

