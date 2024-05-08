Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $659-671 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.74 million.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of AZTA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 823,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,091. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.