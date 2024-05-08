PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PACK Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 263,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,336. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

