Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,890 shares of company stock valued at $35,485,387 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,015,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

