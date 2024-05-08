Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,879 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Humana worth $374,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.92. 459,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.94. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.