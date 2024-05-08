Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,000. Deere & Company comprises about 2.0% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

