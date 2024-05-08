Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

