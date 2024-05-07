Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 782,970 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

