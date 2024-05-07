Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

