Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,641,000 after buying an additional 126,116 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,171,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,210,000 after buying an additional 342,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.