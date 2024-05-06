TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

COF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.67. The stock had a trading volume of 273,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

