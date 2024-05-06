ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $449.2 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.3 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.020-1.070 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

